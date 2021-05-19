Delays related to the Mississippi State Crime Lab have pushed the trial to Oct. 13 for a hit-and-run suspect whose plea deal was denied last week in Jones County Circuit Court.
The state filed a motion for continuance to find the pathologist who conducted hit-and-run victim Roland Taylor’s autopsy.
In the case, Deja Lindsey, 24, struck Taylor, 51, with a vehicle in front of Taco Bell on 16th Avenue in June 2019. After Taylor died of his injuries two days later, Lindsey turned herself in at the LPD. Taylor’s body was sent to the crime lab for an autopsy, but the lab has experienced delays that have been blamed on lack of staff. The crime lab contracted pathologists to help with the backlog of bodies needing autopsies.
To continue presenting evidence, the Jones County District Attorney’s Office needed to find pathologist Alice Briones, who was a contract employee with the state of Mississippi at $800 per autopsy and conducted Taylor's autopsy, Bisnette said. She will be necessary to prove injury or death as required by the statute.
“We’ve been trying to get in contact with the crime lab about her,” said Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette, who is prosecuting the case. “They haven’t returned phone calls, text messages or emails to this point or even (Tuesday) morning.”
Both the DA and Lindsey’s defense attorney Jeannene Pacific agreed to a motion for continuance on the trial, which had been set to start today (Thursday). The state will also bring a DNA expert as a witness for the trial. The DNA expert was available, but Briones is still needed, Bisnette said.
“We also contacted without a problem the people on the coast, where some of the autopsies are taking place now, and they had never heard of Mrs. Briones,” he said.
Briones is licensed in the state of Mississippi, but the only pathologist with that name they could find was out of Dover, Delaware, Bisnette said.
“We aren’t sure if that is the same person,” he said. “It would be an awful coincidence to have the same three names and be a pathologist, so we really hope that’s another person.”
Judge Dal Williamson granted the motion of continuance, although he does not believe the case has received so much publicity to warrant a change of venue.
“As far as the pervasiveness and what prospective jurors might know about this case, I’m not sure that would necessarily meet the requirements for change of venue,” Williamson said. “For now, I'm going to give you time to find Dr. Alice Jean Briones.”
A subpoena was issued to the Mississippi Crime Lab for Briones appearance on the new trial date, Bisnette said and that it was, “Simply a timing problem, which happens when you have to schedule witnesses.”
The tentative dates for the pre-trial conference and trial are set for Aug. 17 and Oct. 13, respectively.
