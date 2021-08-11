Ex-sheriff tells congregation he is fasting from social media
“Has anyone seen Alex Hodge?”
That’s been a common question among local residents and officials since the three-term sheriff was voted out of office in August 2019.
Hodge had created a prolific presence on Facebook during his final four-year term, finishing off with a frenzy of videos appealing to voters in the final days before losing a runoff to Macon Davis. Joe Berlin went on to win in November and took office in January.
But the man he replaced — a sheriff who earned the moniker “Hollywood Hodge” for his frequent Facebook videos and TV appearances — disappeared from the public eye.
Almost two years later, while serving as a guest pastor at First Baptist Church of Waynesboro, Hodge offered an explanation for that and reflected on his election loss.
Hodge told the congregation that he decided in March 2020 to go on a “fast from social media” for two weeks, but he’s continued to abstain to this day, saying he doesn’t even glance at it.
“I was extremely involved in all social media — business, personal, the whole 9 yards — and to this day, I haven’t gone back,” he said.
Hodge said he’s had “absolutely nothing” to do with social media, “and it’s one of the best personal decisions I ever made.”
Hodge, 53, gave his personal testimony, telling the congregation that he was saved at 11, met his future wife Sharla when he was 13 and they dated all through high school and have been married 33 years. After serving in the military and with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, he was elected to his first term as sheriff in 2007 — a job that he had wanted since he was a young boy, he said — and he now owns four businesses, he said.
“As many of you know, we lost this last election,” Hodge said. “I beat an incumbent when I won the first time, won an overwhelming majority the next two times ...”
During the campaign for his fourth term, Hodge said he came into contact with “200 people a day minimum, not including emails, text messages and phone calls, and not one single person says, ‘You’re in trouble.’
Not one.
“I was president of the state sheriff’s association, serving on the board of the national sheriff’s association, teaching all around the state and outside the state about what we were doing to and how we were doing it and how we were making a difference, and not one person said, ‘You’re in trouble.’”
But when election day rolled around, “We didn’t just get beat, we got whooped ... and three weeks later, we got whooped again.”
He recalled his reaction to the loss while at the election-watch gathering with Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel and supporters.
“We had a prayer of thanksgiving for the last 12 years ... I had no idea why we lost, but I know God did,” he said.
In the months since then, he’s come to terms with not being elected to serve a fourth term.
“God showed me that it wasn’t by accident that we lost, and it wasn’t by accident he led me to a social-media fast,” Hodge said, “and two years later, I can tell you with confidence that we lost because of me. And we lost exactly because of what I’m talking to you about — I wasn’t taking God seriously.
“It wasn’t necessarily arrogance, but I said, ‘I’ve got this,’ and kept making decisions, moving forward ... God put me in the sheriff’s office, and He took me out of the sheriff’s office. God needs to be involved in every single decision you make. Scripture says humble yourself before God.”
Hodge told the congregation that his company “moves 500 to 600 loads of chicken a month for Sanderson Farms, and I dispatch them and I get so overwhelmed ... but I have to stop and give it to God.”
Since being voted out of office, there have been numerous rumors about his future endeavors in public service and reports of him working for different state agencies, but none of those checked out to be true. He owns B Clean, LLC and reportedly spends most of his time working there.
Hodge told the congregation, “Sharla looked at me a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘I’ve never seen you so content.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.