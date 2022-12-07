Calendar of events
Friday: Prancer Path Concert Series - Exit 88,
Downtown Laurel, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: Candlelight Christmas Series,
Landrums Homestead, 9 a.m.- 8p.m.
Friday-Sunday: Lights of the Wild, Hattiesburg Zoo,
6-8:30 p.m.
Saturday: Ribeye Sandwich Day, Knight Butcher,
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday: Prancer Path Concert Series - Jeff Aplin, Downtown Laurel, 7-8:30 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: Amtrak Downtown to Downtown:
Polar Express Edition, Laurel and Hattiesburg, times vary
Dec 13-18: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Saenger Theater, times vary
Dec 16: The Nutcracker, USM Performing Arts Center, 7-9 p.m.
Dec 16: The 13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert, Laurel Little Theater, 7 p.m.
Dec 16: Prancer Path Concert Series - The Classix, Downtown Laurel, 7-8:30p.m.
Dec 16-17: Candlelight Christmas Series,
Landrums Homestead, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Dec 16-23: Lights of the Wild, Hattiesburg Zoo,
6-8:30 p.m.
Dec 17: The Nutcracker, USM Performing Arts Center, 2-4 p.m.
Dec 17: Prancer Path Concert Series - Chad Knight, Downtown Laurel, 7-8:30 p.m.
Dec 17: The Nutcracker, USM Performing Arts Center, 7-9 p.m.
Dec 18: The Nutcracker, USM Performing Arts Center, 2-4 p.m.
Dec 18: “A Timeless Christmas: Miracle in the Waiting,” Agape Church, 9 a.m.-noon
Dec 23: Candlelight Christmas Series,
Landrums Homestead, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Dec 23: Christmas at Life Church, 7p.m.
