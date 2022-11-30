Today (Thursday) kicks off a busy weekend of Christmas events in Laurel and Jones County.
Mistletoe at Mason Park
Join the fun today (Thursday) at Mason Park off of 7th Avenue for the annual lighting of the park. The event begins at 5 p.m. and the lights will be turned on at 5:30. Live music, food trucks, hot chocolate, train rides and activities for children and families will be featured.
Lighting of the Laurel Christmas tree
Laurel’s downtown Christmas tree lighting is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Pinehurst Park, across from City Hall. Then join in to sing some classic Christmas carols.
Christmas in the ’Ville
The City of Ellisville will host a full day of Christmas activities Saturday starting with the annual Lion’s Club Pancake breakfast at Bosun Joe’s from 7-10 a.m. The annual Christmas parade will roll at 2 p.m. through downtown and the tree-lighting will be at 5 p.m. at Community Bank Park in downtown.
Christmas parades in Laurel, Sandersville
The Laurel Christmas parade will begin Friday at
7 p.m. in downtown.
Sandersville’s annual Christmas parade will roll at
6 p.m. Saturday through downtown. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at the Old Sandersville School on Hawks Road. Trophies will be awarded to the best floats.
Kiwanis Pancake Day
The Laurel Kiwanis Club will have its Pancake Day Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. Pancakes will be served at the YWCO on Oak Street and First Baptist Church on West 5th Street Proceeds will help fund scholarships for local students.
Prancer Path
While in downtown, visit the Prancer Path in the Backlot behind the library. Musician Daniel McElhenny is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on Friday and Cody McFetridge is set to perform on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Live in Laurel concert series
A special Christmas edition of Live in Laurel is set for Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Lee’s Coffee and Tea on Oak Street. Cary Hudson, Katrina Miller and Anna Hudson are scheduled to perform in this free show.
