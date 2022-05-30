‘The Lantern House’ a beacon for hundreds at Laurel book-signing
More than 500 people gathered at The Mercantile on Friday to get a copy of “The Lantern House,” a children’s book written by Erin Napier and illustrated by Adam Trest.
Napier was inspired to write the book for her two young daughters Helen and Mae after renovating hundreds of homes through her and her husband Ben’s hit HGTV show “Home Town.” The book celebrates homes and how they become a part of a family and continue to go on with or without them. Trest’s painterly illustrations bring a warmth and whimsical nature to Napier’s lyrical writing.
Having a book-signing in New York is one thing, but having it here at home where people can come and see what’s so special about Laurel has been an honor, Napier said.
“We hear that someone left from Iowa at midnight in hopes of getting here on time,” Napier said. “I don’t know if they made it, but someone sent it to the customer service email.”
Napier hopes that the book will be loved by families for generations to come.
“I hope it’s a book that’s remembered, and one of those books that people want to read to their kids and then they want to read it to their kids — a generational book is one of our dreams,” she said.
“It’s one you remember as you go through the mile- stones that you want to go back and read again,” Trest said.
Becoming a parent was a big part of wanting to write a children’s book and “historic preservation and why it really matters.
“It’s not about beautiful houses, it's about these places that take care of us and our families for a time, and one day another family gets the honor of living in that house,” Napier said. “It’s a special thing that we get to participate in restoring those old houses.”
