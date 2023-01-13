Incoherent suspect said he wanted to pray for school
•
A man who was described as “mentally impaired” tried to get in North Jones Elementary School on Thursday morning, but he was quickly taken into custody and offered a surprising explanation for his scary behavior.
“He told us that God told him to go to the school and pray for it,” Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The unidentified black man was taken into custody as he walked along Trace Road minutes after the JCSD was dispatched there in response to a call from school officials. They reported that the man was “speaking incoherently” and trying to open the front doors of the building.
The school, which was already on alert because of a tornado warning, went into lockdown mode and dialed 911. Sheriff Joe Berlin commended the school staff for the “execution of their lockdown plan and emergency plan.”
Numerous JCSD deputies, investigators and command staff responded and reported that all students, staff members and the suspect were OK.
It was determined that the suspect “may have a mental condition that impairs his judgment,” and he was being evaluated by JCSD personnel with Crisis Intervention Team training.
There was some confusion initially because of a reported stabbing during a domestic altercation at nearby Lone Oak Apartments. It was first believed that the man trying to enter the school was the suspect in that incident, but the suspect in the stabbing is a woman, Carter said.
He noted that it’s commendable the man wanted to pray for the school, but the general public can’t just walk in and out of schools at will these days because of security and safety concerns.
“You can pray for the school from home,” Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.