A home and four cats were lost in a fire that destroyed a home outside of Ellisville on Friday morning. Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the call at 692 Ira G Odom Road, where Reba Varner and her adult daughter lived. They had left about an hour earlier when they got the call that house was on fire just before 9 a.m. Upon arrival of the first responding fire units, the single-story, wood-framed home was engulfed in flames with severe structural compromise, so a defensive attack was immediately initiated. The home was built in the 1950s with solid pine, Varner said. Her four cats died in the fire. Volunteers from Johnson, Ovett, Glade, Southwest and Powers VFDs responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.