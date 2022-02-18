A Jasper County man who allegedly tried to break into a home drove himself to the hospital with both arms shot after he shot a homeowner Thursday afternoon.
Tarvis Ellis, 25, of Louin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and burglary. Ellis made his initial appearance Friday, and his bond was set at $50,000 — $25,000 for each charge — by Judge Marvin Jones.
Around 3:40 p.m., 26-year-old Zachary Lott was notified by his home security system that someone had entered his home on County Road 16 in Louin. When he got to his home and went inside, Lott was ambushed by Ellis, said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
“Gunfire was exchanged between the two and both were struck multiple times,” Johnson said.
Ellis fled the scene and headed south on Highway 15 toward Laurel to seek emergency treatment at South Central Regional Medical Center. Deputy Bradley Boyd of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the suspect’s vehicle and located it on Highway 15 near Springhill Road. Several deputies set up a roadblock near Trace Road and stopped the suspect, ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint and got him in custody.
They found Ellis in the vehicle with both arms shot, and he was provided emergency care by deputies and Shady Grove volunteer emergency responders. EMServ Ambulance transported him to SCRMC.
Ellis is now in custody and Lott remains hospitalized for his wounds, Johnson said. The investigation is ongoing.
