Napiers in Nashville as CMA presenters
•
New episodes of the HGTV hit show “Home Town” will begin next month, but stars Ben and Erin Napier will be playing another high-profile gig this week — presenters at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony.
On TV: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ABC — The 56th annual CMA Awards from Nashville
The Napiers will be in Nashville for the show, which is being hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning on ABC Wednesday night, and they will introduce nominees and present the award to the winner of one of the categories.
The Napiers became friends with country music star Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, and they have attended the Christmas parade in Laurel together. The Stapletons gifted an Airstream camper to the Napiers, who renovated it and named it “Jolene” — after the famous Dolly Parton song — during one of the episodes of “Home Town.” Chris Stapleton is one of the scheduled performers at this year’s CMAs.
Fans were excited for the Napiers after Erin made the announcement on Instagram. Actress/singer Mandy Moore was among those. The Napiers are big fans of her show “This Is Us.” They own one of two 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneers that were used by the Pearson family on the show.
The Napiers also worked with country music star Chris Lane on their spinoff show “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” where he teaches celebrities some lessons he has learned about woodworking and carpentry. Lane was a guest on Season 1, and they worked together to make a custom mic stand for the singer to take on tour.
New episodes of “Home Town” will airing on Sunday nights starting Dec. 4. the Napiers announced last week. On Sunday, their new candle store — Laurel Mercantile Scent Library — opened in what had been a long-abandoned building right across Oak Street from their Laurel Mercantile.
“I just wanted a store that’s really an experience,” Erin Napier told Southern Living editor Sid Evans for a new episode of podcast Biscuits & Jam. “It’s like walking into a miniaturized Boston Public Library and there’s candles everywhere and room sprays and soaps, so it’s going to be a very unique experience that I don’t think anyone’s ever seen before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.