An Ellisville woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she lost control of the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse she was driving on loose debris on slippery Old Highway 15 South and struck a concrete culvert before crashing into a tree just before noon on Friday, according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Oakley Purvis, 29 — who has made several appearances on the HGTV show “Home Town” as a plumber — had to be extricated from the SUV by volunteer firefighters from Glade, Powers, Johnson and Ovett. EMServ Ambulance and the JCSD also responded and assisted. She was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. (Photo by PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council)
