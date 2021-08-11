HGTV smash hit picked up for 20-episode sixth season
The prime-time television juggernaut that is “Home Town” continues its meteoric rise with news that it has been picked up for a sixth season, entertainment outlets reported.
The Laurel-based show starring Ben and Erin Napier will have 20 episodes in the sixth season of the home-renovation series.
In addition, “Deadline” magazine reported that the “Home Town” spinoff “Ben’s Workshop” has been renewed for a 10-episode second season on Discovery+.
The sixth season of “Home Town” is set to debut sometime in early 2022. It is unclear when “Ben’s Workshop” will premiere its second season on the streaming service.
“I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for ‘Home Town’ because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods,” Ben Napier said in an article posted in “Deadline.”
“Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.’ Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”
On the strength of “Home Town,” Laurel has been transformed into a powerhouse attraction, bringing thousands of visitors from around the world to the heart of the Pine Belt.
Businesses continue to flourish in the once-abandoned downtown and the streets are routinely filled with visitors.
“‘Home Town’ is not just about renovations, it’s about the power of community,” HGTV President Jane Latman told “Deadline.”
“We love that the series delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season, but it’s the inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin’s enthusiastic fans, that have helped HGTV build yet another breakout franchise.”
The Napiers have more than a million followers on social media, and the news of the show's renewal for another season coincides with the much-anticipated release of the renovated edition of “A Taste of Home Town” cookbook.
The second edition of the book features many of the families featured on the show and recurring members of the show, such as Mike the Floor Guy.
“Home Town” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” are produced by RTR Media, Inc.
