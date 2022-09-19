Laurel Salvation Army receives upgrade from HGTV stars
•
Christmas come early? That was the feeling around the Salvation Army on Friday as HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier completed renovations at the Laurel headquarters on 13th Avenue. The Salvation Army unveiled its new family children’s room and cafeteria coffee bar, courtesy of the Napiers.
“Many families come here, and the Napiers have taken the time to make their experience more homely, more cozy and is helping give them a break from the everyday trials of life,” Salvation Army Capt. Jason McMullin said. “The things they have done here are unbelievable. They’ve transformed these areas of the building to make them more welcoming. They have helped provide a sense of relief to the people who seek help here. That does so much for the overall person.”
The projects the Napiers completed included adding new couches, lamps, decor and toys in the family and children’s room of the temporary shelter that provides housing for people going through tough times. The renovations took the talented Laurelites only a day to complete. Salvation Army Divisional Director of Communications Aimee Murray said that while a coffee bar and entertainment room might seem like everyday things to most people, they can make a world of difference to someone who is struggling.
“Last year, the Napiers spent a day of service with our staff and clients, building relationships, serving meals, and bellringing on Main Street," Murray said. "It was such an impactful experience. This year, they wanted to revitalize rooms for shelter clients. And because it's so important that our neighbors in need experience a haven when they walk through our doors- where hope is renewed- their investment of time and talent in the service of others will impact generations of families that walk through our doors. We are so thankful for Ben and Erin and their support of the Laurel community and The Salvation Army.”
The Napiers will be helping the shelter install full-sized lockers for extra privacy as well as installing shelves in the cafeteria, Murray said.
“People will get to see all of the new they are bringing here,” she said. “From fresh paint to toys to new furniture, they are such a blessing to our community.”
The Salvation Army shelter has a total of 35 beds and serves up to 20 residents per month, but also branches out to smaller communities in the area.
