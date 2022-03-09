Ben and Erin Napier were in the House of Representatives in Jackson on Wednesday to help push a bill that would let Laurel residents vote for an additional tourism tax on hotels to help cover the costs of developing a welcome center and a museum that highlights the history and culture of the town at the Interstate 59 exit to Leontyne Price Boulevard at the beginning of what’s been called the “Gateway to Downtown” project. The bill passed the Senate by a big margin, Mayor Johnny Magee said at the City Council meeting on Tuesday night, and it has now moved to the House, where support was uncertain. He thanked Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) and Reps. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) and Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) for their efforts. The House presented the Napiers, shown with Speaker Philip Gunn, with a resolution commending them and their hit HGTV show for “promoting positive images of Mississippi nationwide.” They chatted with and posed for photos with lawmakers and Ben Napier promoted the tourism tax, telling The Associated Press, “We think it’s great for Laurel, and what’s great for Laurel is great for Jones County, and what’s great for Jones County is great for Mississippi.” (AP photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.