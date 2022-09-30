Amtrak’s Crescent pulled into Laurel on time Friday to a throng of local leaders and dignitaries to celebrate the opening of the new train platform at the Laurel Train Depot. The Crescent rolls through Laurel daily on its trek from New Orleans to New York City, and in the evening on the train headed south. Clockwise from top, Ben Napier greets his wife and “Home Town” co-star Erin as she gets off the train onto the new platform (right photo); U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, from left, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and others cut the ribbon. (Photos by Timothy Milling)
