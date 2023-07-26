A homeless man who was only going to be questioned is now facing felony charges and has found temporary housing in the jail after fighting with two officers who were responding to an alarm call at a business after midnight Monday.
Jonathan Magee, 22, of Laurel was charged with two counts of felony assault on an officer after he punched and elbowed two officers who responded to an alarm being activated at Roses off 16th Avenue at approximately 2 a.m., LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
“The alarm was going off and (Magee) was sitting nearby, so the officers went to talk to him, but he didn’t want to cooperate,” Cox said. “They tried to detain him and he punched an officer and they began wrestling.”
Magee was “tased ... but with limited effect,” the chief said. “That happens from time to time.”
Officers Devin Craven and Jack Hammett were checked out at the emergency department of South Central Regional Medical Center after sustaining blows to the face and mouth, and they were OK, Cox said.
Simple assault on an officer is a felony, so Magee was charged with two counts along with two misdemeanors — resisting arrest and failure to comply. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $10,000. Magee remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
