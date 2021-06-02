A homeless man who admitted to stealing a church van and several items from a church now has a place to stay — the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Sean M. Davis, 21, was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle after he was caught with the stolen van on Saturday evening, Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Davis was arrested Saturday evening behind Christway Baptist Church on Highway 84 West after Williams responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle there. Davis was in a van that belonged to Pine Ridge M.B. Church and had reportedly been taken from Brian’s Tire Shop on Highway 28.
“He still had latex gloves on … and he said he stole it,” Williams said. When the investigator asked why he took the van, the suspect reportedly said, “Because I was tired of walking.”
Williams discovered some items in the van that had been taken from Soso First Baptist Church — a fire extinguisher, a medic bag and a defibrillator. Those are odd items for a burglar to take, Williams agreed, but the suspect offered no explanation. There was also garbage in the van, believed to be a result of the suspect going “dumpster diving.”
Davis said he has been in Jones County for “three or four years,” but he is homeless, Williams said.
The keys were in the van at the tire shop and there didn’t appear to be any forced entry at Soso First Baptist, said Williams, who returned all of the stolen items to the victims on Monday.
Davis made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court, where Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.