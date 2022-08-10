A homeless Vietnam veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 84 West was honored at Cotton Mill Park on Tuesday evening.
Harold Tucker, 75, was walking along the highway, just outside the Laurel city limits, on July 25 when he was struck by an SUV and killed. Those who knew him, and some who didn’t, honored the veteran.
David McGowin of Ellisville First United Methodist Church helped organize the service, which included members of a veterans’ motorcycle group who came to honor him.
“I’m so appreciative of the veterans’ motorcycle group who honored their brother, Mr. Harold,” he said. “Not only did we want to honor Mr. Tucker, but we want to make the Laurel community aware of the homeless and give everyone an opportunity to get to know them.”
Some of the homeless people who live at the park that Tucker called home are there because of bad decisions, and some are there because they choose to be, McGowin said.
“Mr. Harold chose this lifestyle and was content with it,” he said. “Those of us who serve this community try to treat each one with dignity, because all of us are created in God’s image. The home- less sometimes get a bad reputation, but when you get to know them, you find that you have more similarities than differences.”
The memorial service included a photo and cross for Tucker as well as the playing of “TAPS.”
