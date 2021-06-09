Jones County Fire Service volunteers from Powers, M&M and Sharon, along with Clarain Wayne County, were set up along Highway 63 at Clara VFD at the funeral procession for Rufus Landrum on Tuesday.
Powers Ladder 1 and M&M Rescue 1 hoisted large American flags to help honor the life and service of Landrum, who was chief the Wayne County Volunteer Fire Department and fire coordinator for the county for almost 20 years. He passed away Saturday night after a short illness.
