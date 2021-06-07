People lined up to view the body of former Mayor Melvin Mack in the rotunda of Laurel City Hall on Friday afternoon. Mack, the first Black mayor in Laurel and who served two terms, died on May 28. He was 72 years old. Above, members of the Laurel Fire Department and Laurel Police Department walk Mack's body out of City Hall.
(Right photo by Mark Thornton;
top photo submitted)
