Those who served in the military or did one tour of duty shouldn’t say the word “only” to describe their service. That was the message of retired U.S. Army Col. Scott Carson at the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel. The 6 percent of people who serve “are the backbone of American freedom,” said Carson, who is now president of Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel. “They maintain liberty for the other 94 percent, so never use the word ‘only,’” he said. This was the second year for the museum to host the even honoring Vietnam veterans, which was established by former President Donald Trump in March 2017 as “a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.”
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
