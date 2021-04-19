Laurel honors 40th National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
•
Greta Holden held a picture of her son Xavier Davis on the steps of Laurel City Hall Friday.
Davis was shot and killed March 6. Rickey Holden, Davis’ brother, said his brother was a very good person.
“It’s very hard to realize this happened,” Rickey Holden said during the city of Laurel’s ceremony for the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week proclamation signing.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a decree to declare April 18-24 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Laurel recommitted to supporting and serving victims of crime on the 40th anniversary of the week set aside by the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime. Cities across the nation participate in National Crime Victims’ Rights Week every April to bring awareness, support and promote victims’ rights and work toward the advancement of the victims’ crime field, according to the U.S. DOJ Office for Victims of Crime.
This year’s theme is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.”
LaTrece Evans clutched a picture of her brother Tim Williamson while she stood next to her mother Judy Williamson. Tim, who would now be 51, was killed in Jones County in 2014. The mother and daughter duo spoke Tim’s name during a ceremony, honoring those lost to violent crimes.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Judy said.
This year, on Tim’s birthday, they found out through a DNA test and ancestry website that he had a 27-year-old daughter.
Greta Holden said it may be a while before they know anything about Davis’ case.
“Probably next year,” she said. “We just want justice, what’s fair, for my son. No matter what Xavier did, he had a loving family, and we forgive the person who did this.”
If anyone has information involving unsolved crimes or active cases in the Laurel area, they can contact Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
