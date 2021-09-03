SCRMC medical chief said drug not proven to help with COVID-19
As COVID cases continue to rise during the fourth wave of the pandemic, Jones Countians are among those who have chosen alternative drugs to treat or prevent the illness.
As many people are inquiring about ivermectin as a treatment, some local farm supply stores in Jones County are sold out of the drug. While the drug can be purchased without a prescription from a vet, highly concentrated dosages for large animals such as horses and cows are not intended for humans. Ivermectin comes in different forms, including pills, paste and a pour-on solution for animals.
Ivermectin is a good drug for what it’s intended, which is for the treatment of parasites in animals and for the treatment of scabies in humans, but there is no indication that it can treat COVID-19, said Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center.
“It’s not proven to be effective (in treating COVID),”Horne said. “I know there are people that are deeply wedded to the idea that it’s proven to be effective. It’s simply not true.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health urged Mississippians to not take ivermectin as a way to prevent COVID. There have been some hospitalized from ingesting ivermectin intended for animals, and the MSDH states that dosages purchased from farm supply stores intended for animals are highly concentrated and could be toxic for human consumption. So far, no one has been hospitalized at South Central Regional Medical Center for ivermectin-related illnesses.
There is some evidence that ivermectin in a test tube is highly effective at stopping COVID-19 at reproducing, but it’s not the same thing as stopping it inside a human, Horne said.
“When they look at these studies in humans, they see a lot of mistakes and a lot of problems,” Horne said. “In a test tube at a concentration you can’t safely achieve in humans, it works. In humans, there is no solid evidence that it works, and actually, there is evidence that (ivermectin) is harmful. And that’s if you use ivermectin that is formulated for humans.”
Never in any of these studies did they use ivermectin for horses, pigs and cows, Horne said.
“And people may say, ‘Isn’t it all the same?’ No, it’s not all the same,” Horne said. “The formulations, the concentrations are different and the protocols are different. No one has a well-studied, proven protocol for how you use ivermectin for humans to treat COVID.”
Some of the people who take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID are some of the lucky ones who did well with COVID regardless, Horne said.
“They take that as proof that ivermectin worked, but they were going to do well anyway, and they don’t like to look at ivermectin failures — the people who took it believing they were going to be benefited by it and clearly weren’t and go on to get sick,” Horne said. “The real tragedy is when people don’t get highly effective, proven effective treatments like monoclonal antibodies.”
The REGEN-COV infusion is extremely effective in treating the early stages of COVID-19 and reduces hospitalizations by 80 to 90 percent, Horne said.
“We have nothing even remotely similar to that evidence for ivermectin,” Horne said. “Why would you plant your flag and stake your life on something that has limited to no evidence to something that has extremely strong evidence? There’s far less evidence for ivermectin than there is the vaccine and monoclonal antibodies.”
Horne suggests that individuals trust their physicians instead of Facebook and get vaccinated.
“If you get sick with COVID, get tested as early as you can and get monoclonal antibodies if you are eligible,” Horne said.
While ivermectin can be taken by humans if prescribed by a physician, it is not recommended to purchase from a farm supply store. Some of the symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity include rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurologic disorders and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.
Anyone who has these symptoms after consuming ivermectin, whether prescribed by a physician or purchased from a farm supply store, should contact the Mississippi Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.
