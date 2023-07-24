Illegal immigrant accused of rape after release for molestation
An illegal immigrant is accused of committing illicit acts with minors, and he will have to remain behind bars until he is dealt with by state or federal officials.
Nicolas Bolanos, 36, was charged with sexual battery after being accused of raping a young girl who is a family member. Laurel police arrested him at a residence in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue on the evening of July 10.
He was arrested shortly after Laurel police received a report that there was a victim of sexual assault in the emergency department at South Central Regional Medical Center, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. Bolanos was identified as the suspect.
When the suspect made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, his bond was initially set at $300,000 by Judge Kyle Robertson, but it was later discovered that Bolanos was out on bond for a previous charge of touching a child for lustful purposes, so that bond was revoked and he was ordered to remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center at least until the original case is resolved in Jones County Circuit Court.
Because he is in the country illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have placed a hold on him, so even if he isn’t convicted in court, he is set to be deported.
No other details of the case were released. LPD victims’ advocate Teya Cooper is working with the family.
“It’s a horrible situation,” Cox said. “We’re working with the victim to provide counseling and anything else that may be needed, and we’re going to try to help bring justice for them.”
