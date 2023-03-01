7 malnourished Siberian huskies seized; Woman, 55, jailed
Seven “severely malnourished” Siberian huskies were seized from a Soso residence and the owner is facing criminal charges, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Virginia Kanan, 55, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday morning charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of simple animal cruelty.
She made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Judge David Lyons set her bond at $5,000 for the aggravated charge. A hearing on the misdemeanor charge has not yet been set.
The charges stem from an animal welfare complaint that came to the JCSD on Feb. 24 about the condition of dogs at a residence on Dykes Road.
Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal calls for the department, responded and discovered the seven huskies that were “severely malnourished” and one that was dead. They were being deprived of “the necessities required to survive,” according to the report.
Newton reached out to several experienced animal-care individuals, rescue organizations and fosters, as well as three local veterinary clinics, to get emergency care for the huskies. All received emergency veterinary care, but one had to be euthanized “due to advanced neglect and no chance of recovery,” Newton said.
“Since coming to work at the Jones County Sheriff's Department in November of 2022, I have worked over 200 animal calls,” Newton said. “I have a passion for working with animals and to ensure that they are properly cared for. We cannot say thanks enough to everyone who was involved and has stepped forward to help support and care for these huskies.”
Kanan is a caregiver for children of Friends of Children Head Start and a church nursery.
