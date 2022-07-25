A trailer became unhitched from an SUV and overturned, and three horses — one that was trapped under an ATV — appeared to be uninjured after being rescued by the occupants of the vehicle with the assistance of volunteers from the Jones County Fire Service early Sunday evening on Highway 84 East.
The Chevrolet Tahoe with a Jasper County license plate was headed east near Lawnhaven Church Road when the trailer detached and flipped on its side against an embankment beside the highway. One horse was out and tied to a tree as rescue officials arrived and someone who was apparently traveling with the group used a pickup and tow strap to turn the trailer back upright while emergency personnel blocked that lane of traffic. A second horse was helped out of a side door but the third horse remained under the four-wheeler. Rescue personnel
and members of the group patted the horse’s head as the group got the tow strap and truck and used it to lift the ATV, then coaxed and pulled that horse out the side door.
It walked to another trailer as if it was uninjured. Volunteers from Powers, Glade and M&M responded along with deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. There were no injuries to the humans and no report was made, so the driver’s identity was not known. EMServ Ambulance Service also responded, but there were no injuries to any of the humans involved and the only injuries to the horses were believed to be minor. Powers volunteers Dwayne Walters, right, and Lance Chancellor are shown at the back of the trailer as one of the SUV’s occupants tries to comfort the trapped horse.
