A house on South 11th Avenue in Laurel had catastrophic damage despite the efforts of Laurel firefighters early Friday morning. Acting shift commanders Capt. Charles Newell dispatched three engine companies to the blaze after the 911 call came in at 5:55 a.m. The first unit on scene reported that the single-story, wood-frame structure was engulfed in flames. Firefighters performed offensive and defensive attacks and the fire was brought under control an hour later, then crews remained on scene performing salvage and overhaul, hitting hotspots to prevent a rekindle. All LFD personnel left the scene at 08:50 a.m. There was major fire damage to the rear of the house along with a partial roof collapse, but no injuries were reported. Chief Leo Brown commended the crews on an excellent job. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Friday afternoon. It was the second house fire of the New Year, the other being on Jan. 1 at 1121 North 8th Ave. (Photo submitted)
