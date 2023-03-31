Jones Countians can make big strides on their spring cleaning — without setting a foot outside of their vehicle or even spending a dime.
That’s because it’s time for the annual “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day,” which is set for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 15 at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds in Laurel.
Residents with materials they want to get rid of need only pull up to the site that morning with the items that need to be disposed of in the back of their pickup or on their trailer. County and volunteer laborers will take care of the rest.
Residents can bring just about any household item, including appliances, aerosol cans, ammunition, antifreeze and ammonia, batteries, building supplies, electronics, old furniture, paint, poisons, etc. — just about anything except explosives, laboratory chemicals, medical and commercial waste.
Last year, more than 600 vehicles descended on the fairgrounds to take advantage of the service, backing up traffic down Don Curt Road to Highway 11 and Interstate 59.
Sponsors are the Board of Supervisors, the Jones County Garbage Service, the South Miss. Fair Commission, Mississippi Power, B Clean, Burroughs Companies, Citizens National Bank, Coca-Cola Bottling Co., the Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority and the state Department of Environmental Quality.
For more information about the event, call 601-428-3139, and for more about disposable items, call 1-800-689-5656.
