Every December, millions of families around the world track Santa's Yuletide journey through the North American Aerospace Defense Command's Santa Tracker. “NORAD Tracks Santa” is a holiday tradition that started from humble origins — and as a fluke — but has now grown into a massive volunteer operation.
The call center opens at 5 a.m. today (Saturday). Kids can call 1-877-446-6723 to find out where Santa is or use the above website, mobile app or social media.
NORAD's powerful radar system, called the North Warning System, has 47 installations across Alaska and northern Canada. As soon as that radar system picks up on Santa departing from the North Pole, NORAD tracks him via globally integrated satellites using their infrared sensors. Normally, those sensors allow NORAD to see heat from launched rockets or missiles. As Santa flies around the world, satellites track his position by detecting Rudolph's nose, which gives off an infrared signature similar to that of a missile.
NORAD also tracks Santa using U.S. Air Force F-15, F-16, F-22 jets. They escort him safely through North American airspace until he returns to the North Pole.
