A round of ammunition that’s been used in warfare is what killed a Laurel man at a south Jones County scrapyard, and another round was found and destroyed by military experts.
Howitzer ammunition is what the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Polk in Louisiana destroyed at Jarrell Recycling last week, and it’s what exploded and killed an employee there early last month, Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The EOD team used an explosive charge to destroy the remaining round that was found and also conducted a check of the property with no additional military munitions found at the scrap yard site.
James Keyes, 35, was killed when the round exploded in a fire a month ago at the scrap yard on J R Lane, near Moselle. He had been working there for only a couple days, sources said. The explosion led to the scrap yard being shut down and about 10 nearby residents being evacuated before the teams from Fort Polk and ATF came there to investigate the source.
JCSD officials determined it was a military round of some sort and called in the experts. The Howitzer rounds were either 155mm or 105mm, Carter said. It still wasn’t known where they came from. but ATF officials were going through tickets of customers and trying to determine how the military rounds got there.
“If we determine who brought them there, we will present the evidence to a grand jury and pursue it as a criminal case for involuntary manslaughter,” Carter said.
The ATF is also involved in the investigation to determine who’s responsible for firebombing the Kamakazy Motorcycle Club on Highway 184 in the Powers Community in July. It appeared that a Molotov Cocktail was tossed through the front window of the building, causing some damage before the fire burned itself out. The ATF and FBI are in the process of tracking down suspects and they are “making some headway,” Carter said.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Polk,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are blessed to have partners at the local, state and federal levels who provide expertise and assistance in difficult situations such as we have faced here in south Jones County.”
