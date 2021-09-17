The Hattiesburg Police Department, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will sponsor the Remember My Name 5K run at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Kamper Park (107 S. 17th Ave. in Hattiesburg).
Entry to the event is free but it is $20 per runner and includes a T-shirt. Register by Monday to guarantee a T-shirt. All registrations after that date are subject to t-shirt availability.
Face-painting, outdoor games, educational resources and a blood donation bus will be offered.
Register online at remembermyname.eventbrite.com. Money raised will go toward helping children involved in violence in the community. For more information, or to volunteer, contact mawilson@hattiesburgms.com.
