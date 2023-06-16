Hung jury declared in Brandon Gardner trial. Co-defendant Brooke Stringer found not guilty of all charges.

Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.