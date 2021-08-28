- Hurricane Ida will continue to strengthen as it moves towards the Gulf Coast.
- It is expected to become a major hurricane today.
- Impacts are expected to spread into the ArkLaMiss on Sunday and impact the region through Monday
- Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the region
- CAT4 landfall is expected somewher between Lake Arthur and Port Sulfer (Venice) around the Morgan City area.
- This is a dangerous & rare situation. Per NWS Jackson
- Impacts could last for days as far north as Jackson
- We will be on the Eastern side of this storm.
- Iimpacts could be well outside of the cone of uncertainty, which only idicates the center of the storms potential easternmost and westernmost paths
WIND THREAT: Jones County is under Elevated threat of :
- 45-65 mph winds
- Widespread downed trees and power lines
- Some damage to roofs and homes
- Many roads blocked
- Power outages and some communication outages lasting several days
Sunday night through Tuesday
Jones County is under elevated threat of:
- 4-8” of rain with locally higher amounts possible
- Areas of flash flooding likely
- Some roads may be flooded or possibly closed
- Some structures possibly threatened with inundation.
