A Myrick woman was found dead under what has been described as “suspicious circumstances,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said, and her husband was being held in jail as local and state officials investigated.
Savannah Cochran, 32, was pronounced dead inside a mobile home on Schwan Gully Road, a dead-end gravel road off Clark Cemetery Road, Coroner Burl Hall said.
The JCSD was notified of the death by a 911 call from a man in the residence.
“He said his wife wasn’t breathing,” Berlin said, and the woman was on the floor “cold to the touch.”
There were signs of possible foul play, sources with knowledge of the case said.
Sanford Cochran, 38, — the woman’s husband — is shown on the Jones County Adult Detention Center’s website with a charge listed as “investigative hold.” He was released at noon Friday.Officials have not identified him as the suspect nor as the spouse, but sources with knowledge of the investigation say he is.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s crime-scene unit was called in to help “process the scene,” Berlin said. JCSD Investigator Jardian McDonald is leading the investigation. An autopsy has been ordered on the body, and charges may be pending awaiting the report from the medical examiner.
EMServ Ambulance Service and M&M Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.