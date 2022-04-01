The Laurel Fire Department will be conducting its annual hydrant testing starting Monday and continuing through May 2. Testing will be Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Residents need to be aware that if there is any discoloration of the water in their residence, that is normal during this time, LFD Chief Leo Brown said.
“Just let it run for about 30 seconds to clear up,” he said.
Residents are also cautioned to not drive or walk through the highly pressured water that is being discharged from the hydrants, as it can cause damage to the vehicle or injury to the individual.
“Fire department vehicles will be making sudden stops, so please keep a safe distance behind and watch out for the fireman exiting the vehicles,” Brown added, noting that firefighters will be wearing safety vests and stopping traffic as needed. “There will also be standing water in the streets, so drive carefully.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.