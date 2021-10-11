‘I have to visit a grave’: SJE teacher talks about her hero, her loss after killer convicted

Harper tells story of former MS trooper who saved her life that tragic night
The sobs came from the other side of the courtroom.
Cory Gilbert’s wife was inconsolable for nearly a half-hour after he was found guilty of getting drunk and high then crashing his pickup into Mashayla Harper’s car, leaving her and her unborn daughter on the side of the road to die.
Harper looked relieved as family and friends sat with her after the tough three-day trial that ended with Gilbert being sentenced to 52 years in prison.
They tried to ignore the crying, but when Mrs. Gilbert was heard wailing, “What am I gonna tell my babies?” ... that’s when someone in the group asked
Harper how it made her feel hearing the defendant’s wife sound as if she was suffering the biggest loss.
“He can still get out of prison and he will still be able to visit his kids ... I have to visit a grave,” Harper said.
The South Jones Elementary math teacher suffered serious injuries in the horrific crash on Welch Road, just outside of Soso, on Jan. 4, 2020, as she was returning from a baby shower in her honor at The Gables. So serious that she “coded” in the emergency department at South Central Regional Medical Center.
The only reason she wasn’t in a grave, too, was because of Brad Thompson, she said. The county prosecutor was hunting nearby and was first on the scene. His gripping testimony likely helped seal Gilbert’s fate, too.
“He’s a hero in my eyes,” Harper said, adding that he visited her in the hospital and they will forever have a bond. “I just thank God he was there and I’m thankful he got there when he did.”
Thompson, who was a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for almost eight years before going to law school, was first on the witness stand. He was getting in his pickup at dark when he heard the unmistakable “boom” of
two vehicles colliding nearby, he said. When he pulled up, it was “pitch black” and there was accident debris in the roadway. Using his cellphone light, he first saw the Nissan Titan pickup off the shoulder of the road but no one in or around it. Next he saw the silver Honda Civic and Harper “flat on her back,”
parallel with the driver’s side of the car in a ditch right on the side of the road.
“I immediately recognized that she was pregnant, and her hair and face were covered in glass ... She was making any sound but she was breathing and there was movement,” he said. “I tried talking to her but there was only mumbling.”
Thompson called 911 and was trying to use the phone’s light and talk on it at the same time as he lay beside Harper to hold her head out of the mud. When he told the dispatcher that the victim was pregnant — Harper responded two or three times, “I’m not pregnant,” he recalled, but it was obvious she was.
Thompson also recalled two or three cars coming by on the dark country road and being “concerned that we were going to get run over.” Eventually, a nurse in a Jeep stopped and helped, shining lights and a nearby resident brought a blanket.
The dispatcher told Thompson to roll Harper on her left side, but there was a problem with that.
“Her left leg was under her armpit,” he recalled. “I had to force it down, but she never made a sound. When I rolled her, I felt her rib bones poking in my hand.”
Harper didn’t react in pain, though, because “she was just out of it,” Thompson testified. He stayed there, lying beside her in the mud and holding her head until medical personnel arrived, and “I got out of the way,” he said.
He then went to the pick-up with then-Deputy Johnel Rogers and was instantly hit by the strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, both testified. Rogers worked in drug interdiction for the JCSD and Thompson had narcotics training with MHP, so they both know the smell of the substance. A bag of marijuana and a pipe were also found in the pickup.
“Our key witness was Brad Thompson,” District Attorney Tony Buckley said. “He rushed to the wreck and literally saved Mashayla’s life. Time was of the essence.”
That was the testimony of another key witness, Harper’s ob/gyn Dr. Michael Weber, who told Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall that Harper “coded” in the emergency department before being saved and transferred to Forrest General. He also testified that the baby was a viable fetus at 8 months old and died as a result of the crash. Harper testified that her baby had been kicking and moving that afternoon.
Investigators J.D. Carter and Patrick Oster also testified along with two experts from the state crime lab — a blood-alcohol content specialist and an accident reconstructionist.
But the most damning witness for Gilbert was ... Gilbert.
In his video-recorded interview with JCSD investigators, he said that he had been drinking and smoking weed and, “I shouldn’t have been driving” and that he “hid like a coward” after the crash.
Gilbert hiked back to his father’s house, where he’d been earlier that day and drank while they worked together on his girls’ go-cart. The defendant told investigators that he “absolutely” did not drink after the crash, but his father Jimmy testified that his son consumed three Natural Light beers in 20 minutes or so to “calm his nerves.”
Gilbert then called his wife to come get him so he could see their children before turning himself in. After he was picked up, he refused to take a blood test or a breath test, so investigators got a search warrant to take the blood against his will. That sample — taken more than six hours after the crash — showed that he had a blood-alcohol content of .104.
The legal limit for operating a vehicle is .08. Gilbert’s attorney Thomas Brame argued that evidence from the crash scene didn’t show conclusively that his client crossed the center line and struck Harper’s car. There was a lot of legal-wrangling about the admissibility of some evidence and Judge Dal Williamson admonished both sides at times for their spirited arguing. He had to send the jury out several times to settle some legal matters, some of which had been handled in motion hearings leading up to the trial, which had to be continued because of COVID and was conducted in South Central Place so all of the potential jurors, court officials, witnesses and observers could socially distance.
“A lot of people worked hard on this case from the beginning,” said Buckley, whose closing argument concluded with home-spun wisdom from his former law partner and prosecutor J. Ronald Parrish:
“The guilty flee-eth when no man pursue-eth.”
“There were a lot of hearings, meetings and a lot of technical issues that a lot of people wouldn’t realize were involved in this case,” Buckley said. “We’ve gotten to know Mashayla personally through this, and she’s a sweet young lady. It’s totally unimaginable losing a baby like that. I’m glad she got closure and justice. It was a knock-down, drag-out, 15-round fight.”
The jury — made up of eight white men, three white women and one black woman — took a little less than an hour to convict Gilbert of DUI death of an unborn child, aggravated DUI and failure to stop vehicle having been involved in an accident.
Gilbert, 34, made a tearful apology to Harper before the judge sentenced him to 20 years on each count to be served consecutively and suspended eight years, meaning he was ordered to serve 52 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The judge listed all 21 of Gilbert’s arrests since 2004, seven of which were alcohol-related.
“Mr. Gilbert, you have been a ticking time bomb for a long time, and today, it’s going to stop,” Williamson said. “You are a danger to the rest of Jones County.”
Harper will “live the rest of her life with rods and screws in her left leg, and the rest of her life with scars on her body” and “arthritis and other problems” that are often the result after serious bone breaks such as the ones she endured.
“And you took the life of a soon-to-be little girl, so for all of this, you will get a significant penalty.”
Afterward, Harper said, “It’s sad to see someone get that much time, especially since he has little girls ... but like the judge said, he hadn’t learned his lesson, and eventually someone was going to get hurt. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. But I forgive him.”
Meanwhile, she continues to work out after making what Buckley called a “remarkable recovery.” She was pleased to get a report from Weber that she will probably still be able to have children in the future. If that happens, “I hope it goes as good as my first pregnancy. Everything had gone so well and I was trying to do everything right to take care of her...," Harper said. “God has a reason, and I never question.I trust Him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.