A West Jones graduate who was one of several women to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior is looking forward instead of back now that he has stepped down and Kathy Hochul was sworn in to replace him.
“I wish her the best ... and the former governor, I wish nothing,” Karen Hinton wrote when asked about the recent developments.
Hinton, 62, is one of a dozen or so women to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.
Having a woman serving as governor “is exciting,” she said, but noted that her gender isn’t enough to prove that she will be an effective leader.
“She must pounce on big problems facing the state — from COVID to taxes to wages to economy, and the list goes on!,” Hinton wrote.
Hochul, a Democrat, took office on Tuesday, after Cuomo resigned rather than facing a likely impeachment battle after months of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Hochul is the first woman to serve as governor of New York.
An investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that there was credible evidence Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. He resigned amid what he called a “media frenzy” in a recorded message that touted his achievements and had a decidedly defiant tone.
Hinton’s description of a 2000 encounter with him was reported in the March 16 edition of the Leader-Call after she went national with her allegations in The Washington Post.
Cuomo was serving as assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development at the time. He hired Hinton to promote a HUD program he was attending in Los Angeles, and afterward, invited her to his hotel room to “catch up.” Hinton had worked for Cuomo for five years before she moved to California with her then-husband, who was on military deployment at the time.
They sat on opposite couches and talked about professional and personal things, and he asked if she planned on leaving her husband, Hinton told the paper. After beginning to feel uncomfortable about all of the talk of her personal life, Hinton stood up to leave. Cuomo walked over and embraced her “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate,” she recalled.
“It’s not just a hug.” She pulled away, she said, but “he pulls me back for another intimate embrace. I thought at that moment it could lead to a kiss, it could lead to other things, so I just pull away again, and I leave.”
In the article, she stopped short of calling the incident harassment, but she called the move a “power play” for “manipulation and control.” Two people close to her told the paper that she described the incident to them right after it happened.
The two socialized some over the years while Hinton’s second husband, Howard Glaser, worked for Cuomo at HUD and in the governor’s mansion, but they never discussed the encounter again, she told the paper.
Hinton shared her story with a reporter in February, but didn’t want to go public with it then, according to the article, but when the four other accusers came forward, she wanted to stand in solidarity with them. The encounter will be detailed in a memoir she is writing, she said. Hinton was a basketball star at West Jones and went on to play for a year at Ole Miss before graduation and starting a career in journalism then moving into state and national politics. She ran Hinton Communications in New York for 15 years — a generation after her father Collier “Red” Hinton owned and operated Hinton Construction in Jones County. She lives in New Orleans with her husband Howard Glaser now.
Cuomo credited Hinton in the acknowledgments of his 2014 book “All Things Possible.” He was being pushed as a presidential nominee by some power brokers in the Democratic Party, but many of those same people were calling for his resignation after the allegations surfaced.
