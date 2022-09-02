After a a10-year absence, the iconic sign that identified the old Leader-Call building on Beacon Street for many decades is now back “home” at the newspaper’s downtown office. On Wednesday morning, Headrick Signs & Graphics employees placed the large metal sign on the Leader-Call building located at 318 N. Magnolia St. in downtown Laurel.
“Wow! The people at Headrick did an awesome job of making this sign pop once again. It really looks great, and I’m so happy that we could bring this sign back to life,” said Jim Cegielski, owner and publisher of the Leader-Call.
The sign had been in the possession of local businessman Ken Keyes after Keyes purchased the old Leader-Call building on what is now Leontyne Price Boulevard. Keyes donated the sign to the Leader-Call earlier this year.
“I had been trying to get that sign off of Ken for a decade and had offered to purchase it from him years ago, but I guess Ken wanted to wait for our 10th anniversary of taking over the Leader-Call before he gifted it to us,” Cegielski said. “I can’t thank Ken enough for the sign, and I can’t thank Headrick Signs enough for making it look awesome.
“We’ve been celebrating our 10th anniversary of returning the Leader-Call to local ownership all year long, and I can’t think of a better way to commemorate the event than hang the iconic Leader-Call sign in downtown Laurel.”
