Ida’s shawl brushed the Free State area as she shuffled by on Monday, knocking over some trees and power lines as she made her way north after slamming south Louisiana early Sunday afternoon.
Local law enforcement, city and county road crews and firefighters responded to about 20 reports of trees and lines down between 4:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. There were also some reports of flash-flooding on roads during that time period, most in the usual spots that retain water during excessive rain. Power was restored to customers who lost electricity by 5 p.m.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Jones County Board of Supervisors and Jones County volunteer fire departments who worked diligently to clear roadways blocked by fallen trees,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Linemen with Dixie Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power Company responded expeditiously and worked hard to get power restored in the areas where we were standing by to control traffic.
“Plus, 911 dispatchers and Jones County Emergency Management staff performed at the highest levels. All in all, it was a seamless emergency response to the effects of Hurricane Ida.”
Berlin had nearly a dozen deputies on patrol for an “all hands on deck” approach to being ready for the storm. Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department took a similar approach with his patrol units. All local schools and most businesses — including Walmart and all Dollar Generals — closed early Sunday and remained closed most of Monday because of the ominous forecast and reports that the hurricane was shaping up to be stronger than Katrina, which devastated the area after striking 16 years to the day earlier.
The first reports of trees on roadways started coming in from the south part of the county — on Spurline, Pittman, Sumrall and Monroe roads — and more soon followed in Laurel and Shady Grove — West 17th Street and Watermill Road. There were reports of trees and lines down in the Soso area — Springhill and Little Sawmill roads — and on University Avenue in North Laurel and on Eatonville Road in the south part of Jones County.
There was flooding and trees down on RV Lindley Road in Moselle and water on the roads at several locations in Laurel — Jefferson Street and Leontyne Price Boulevard, 5th Street near Walgreens and 16th Avenue at Hardee’s, 5th Avenue and Teresa Street.
There was also a report of a car that drove into water on Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing Road, but the driver was able to get out before firefighters arrived.
Four local homeowners reported minimal damage from falling limbs, said Paul Sheffield of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. He and his crew monitored the storm for the duration and were prepared for the worst. As many as 90 people — mostly locals, but a handful of evacuees passing through — stayed in the EOC Shelter on Ellisville Boulevard and were cared for by the American Red Cross at the height of the time the storm was expected to hit, he said.
The highest rainfall total recorded in the county was 4.91 inches and the highest recored wind gusts were 30 mph. Forecaster predicted rain totals as high as 10 inches and sustained winds of up to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph before the storm struck and stalled, then took a path somewhat east of where was first predicted and was downgraded to a tropical storm then a tropical depression.
A total of 2,772 Dixie Electric customers in five counties lost power at some point during the storm, and most had been restored by 10 a.m., company spokeswoman Amanda Mills reported. The 454 customers (375 in Jones County) who didn’t have electricity by then were powered back up before nightfall.
Mills thanked the right-of-way crew B-Line for its help clearing debris.
“They play a vital role in power restoration,” she said.
Flooding was the primary concern of local emergency officials in the aftermath of the storm that struck Louisiana as a strong Category 4 Hurricane and knocked out all of the electricity in New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
The National Weather Service in Jackson issued flood warnings for the Leaf River near Collins, which will affect Jones and Covington counties, and the Tallahala Creek in Laurel/Jones County.
There were reports of washed-out roadways in neighboring counties, one of which will have an affect on some Jones Countians. Ora Williamsburg Road near Collins — a popular cut-through road from Highway 84 West to the Sanderson Farms plant in Covington County — was washed out in two places along with a culvert. That will likely take a while to repair, said Covington County EOC Director Brennon Chancellor, a former Jones County deputy
