Special meeting Thursday at Harrison Multipurpose Center
After Gov. Tate Reeves signed Mississippi’s medical cannabis act into effect Feb. 2, municipalities have until May 3 to decide if they will opt out of allowing the processing, sale and distribution of marijuana. The Mississippi Department of Revenue has 150 days from Reeves' signing the bill to begin the process of licensing cannabis dispensaries.
The City of Ellisville will host a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday) at the George Harrison Center for residents to voice their opinions to city officials. So far, nine municipalities — Horn Lake, Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison and Clinton — have chosen to opt out.
People with medical marijuana cards will still be allowed to use it for medicinal purposes anywhere in the state, regardless of the decision of their local governments.
“This meeting will allow the citizens of Ellisville to voice their opinions to the Board of Aldermen whether they are for or against it,” Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said. “In no shape, form or fashion does that change the law in the state of Mississippi, regardless of if a municipality or county opts out and you have someone who qualifies under the stipulations to have a card to purchase it. They are still legal to possess it. It doesn’t matter what the county or city does, it won’t change that. It’s still the law.”
The meeting allows residents to speak for three minutes each to the board about what the city of Ellisville will do. The format will not have a discussion, just residents who are for or against the processing, sale and distribution of medical marijuana within the city.
“There will be no action taken,” Buckhaults said. “It’s strictly to hear the input of the citizens. We decided to have that to give them the opportunity to voice their opinions.”
According to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, a municipality or county may enact ordinances or regulations not in conflict or with regulations with the ability to govern the time, place and manner of medical cannabis establishment operations in the locality. Municipalities could establish penalties for violation of an ordinance. No municipality or county may prohibit dispensaries either expressly or through the enactment of ordinances or regulations that make their operation impracticable in the jurisdiction.
Medical cannabis establishments cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, church or child-care facility, but the establishment could receive a waiver by receiving approval from the school, church or child-care facility and by applying for a waiver with its respective licensing agency, provided that the main point of entry is not located within 500 feet.
A dispensary, cannabis research facility or cannabis testing facility may be located in any area in a municipality or county that is zoned as commercial or for which commercial use is otherwise authorized or not prohibited, provided that it being located there does not violate any other provisions of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Act. A cannabis cultivation facility and/or cannabis processing facility may be located in any area in a municipality or county that is zoned as agricultural or industrial.
A municipality or county may require a medical cannabis establishment to obtain a local license, permit or registration to operate within its limits, and may charge a reasonable fee as long as it is consistent with fees charged to other businesses. No medical cannabis dispensary may be located within a 1,500-foot radius of another medical cannabis dispensary.
