Sandersville volunteer credited with saving life of burn victim
•
A couple of public servants in Sandersville are being credited with saving the life of a man whose mobile home caught fire early Sunday evening.
Volunteer firefighter Lyndell Nickey and Sgt. Elizabeth Walley of the Sandersville Police Department both responded to a 911 call that reported two individuals were trapped in the burning home on South Pine Street.
Nickey, with the assistance of Walley, helped 53-year-old Tracey Herrington escape from a window and took him to safety. Emergency medical responders then rendered aid to him until EMServ Ambulance Service arrived and took over, then transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Herrington sustained what were described as “serious injuries” and was reportedly clinging to life in the intensive-care unit for smoke inhalation.
The second person who was believed to be there — his girlfriend Hailey Boyd — said she was not home when the fire started, said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He is the fire investigator for the JCSD and began his probe into the cause on Monday afternoon, with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal.
Herrington and Boyd have a long, well-documented history of domestic violence, which includes her shooting him in what she claimed was self-defense, with both being charged with felony child abuse for doing methamphetamine while she was pregnant with their child — her for ingesting the drug, him for supplying it. She gave birth the day after they were arrested.
In the Sunday call for service, volunteers from Sandersville, Rustin, M&M, Glade, Sharon and Powers responded along with the SPD and JCSD units. No other injuries were reported.
Nickey earned praise back in December 2019 after his home was destroyed by a tornado, yet he still went out in the community and assisted others who were hit by the twister.
Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner thanked Nickey for “his dedication to the fire service” on behalf of the council. “His quick response allowed him to be in the right place at the perfect time this evening.”
Sharon volunteer Kris LeCabellec was honored last week with a Heroism Award for saving the life of a woman whose car had crashed, overturned and caught on fire in September.
More firefighters “are needed now,” she added. To become a volunteer in Jones County, contact Bumgardner at piojonesfire@gmail.com.
