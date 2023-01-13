Three people had to be hospitalized after the small pickup they were in was involved in a collision with a dump truck at Highway 29 South and Augusta Road on Wednesday morning, but they were all “blessed,” said Chief Bruce Russell of the Ellisville Police Department. “If it had hit about six more inches back, we’d be having a much different discussion right now.” Luke Terrell, 22, of Hattiesburg was driving and Adrienne Jefcoat, 24, of Ellisville was the front-seat passenger and three small children were in the extended cab of a Nissan Frontier that had been northbound on Augusta Road and was attempting to turn onto the highway when it crossed into the path of a LS Rock & Dirt dump truck that was traveling west on the highway, Russell said. Ellisville firefighters extricated at least one passenger, rendered medical aid to all of the patients and assisted with traffic control, along with the EPD and Jones County Sheriff’s Department. All five occupants of the pickup were transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center and later transported to a Jackson hospital. At least one of the children was airlifted. Terrell and Jefcoat both underwent surgery after suffering broken bones and other internal injuries and one child was in ICU, according to updates from family members on Facebook. Two of the children are Jefcoat’s and the other is her younger sister, family members posted. (Photos by Lance Chancellor/JCSD and EPD)
