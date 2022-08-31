A Jones County man who is facing a felony charge for shooting a man in the foot is being accused of pulling out something else before pulling the rifle on him.
James Breland, 50, of Laurel was charged with aggravated assault, and Andrew Vermilyea, 28, of Laurel was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm shortly after an unidentified 30-year-old Shubuta man was shot at Breland’s residence just off Newcomb Road in the Rustin Community early Monday afternoon.
The man who was shot told Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel that he had been at Breland’s house when Breland unzipped his pants and told him to perform oral sex “or get out,” according to the report. When the man refused, Breland pulled the rifle and shot him, the man claimed.
The man was shot in his left foot and fled the scene in his vehicle to seek medical attention. He reportedly abandoned the vehicle on Masonite Lake Road in Myrick and a passerby transported him to Auto World on Highway 84 East in Powers, where rescue officials met him.
A Powers emergency medical responder stopped the bleeding to the foot before EMServ Ambulance arrived and transported the patient to South Central Regional Medical Center.
JCSD deputies went to the residence where the shooting reportedly occurred and arrested Breland and also took Vermilyea into custody and seized a .22-caliber rifle that was believed to have been used in the shooting and a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Jones County. The handgun was in the pocket of Vermilyea, who has felony convictions on his record. He had left the residence at the time of the shooting, according to the report, but he was there with Breland when deputies arrived to arrest Breland.
The two suspects were scheduled to make their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
A week earlier, deputies and medical personnel responded to an incident on the same road in which an unidentified man had four of his fingers blown off and a woman suffered burns in a fireworks accident. Earlier this year, they responded to a residence on the road where a man had overdosed on opioids and revived him with Narcan.
Also last week, 31-year-old Justin “Monkey” Agee was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison after a Jones County jury found him guilty of aggravated assault for shooting a man in the foot at a residence in Hebron.
