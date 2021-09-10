Girl’s father calls out educator on Facebook for giving her a note stating he 'had a crush on her' and would 'do sexually obscene' things to her
A Laurel Middle School teacher is being investigated after being accused of giving a 13-year-old student a sexually-explicit note during class.
The Laurel Police Department received the investigation file last week from the Laurel School District after conducting an internal investigation and gathering evidence, said LPD Chief Tommy Cox.
“They did exactly what they are supposed to do in this situation and took action quickly,” Cox said. “We are currently in consultation with the District Attorney’s office, and they are determining if a charge can be brought and what the charge will be.”
At this time, the teacher has not been arrested or charged as LPD and the DA determine the direction of the case.
A video circulated on Facebook identified the LMS teacher as Markel Milsap, who is also the head soccer coach at Laurel High. Dexter Sullivan, the father of the eighth-grade accuser, said the initial report was made Aug. 26, and he received the video from the district Sept. 8.
“I don’t think the district is happy with me posting the video to Facebook, but I thought people needed to know what was happening in the schools,” Sullivan said.
The video of the exchange shows a student coming out of a bathroom and a teacher identified as Milsap standing at a doorway speaking to another student.
According to the post, on Aug. 26, during a Mississippi studies class taught by Milsap, he handed a note to the student and told her to read it in the bathroom.
The note Milsap is accused of writing said, “I have a crush on you. I see the way you look at me in class. If you were older I would f*** you.” When the other student leaves, the teacher and student speak to each other before she returns to the classroom. The post states that the student asked who wrote the note. In the video, he can be heard replying, “You want to know, you want to know?”
The teacher goes on to say, “I do have a crush.”
The student told him that was weird and inappropriate for him to say, according to the post.
“Afterward he proceeds to call her to his desk (off cam) showing her a grade of a 100 for an assignment that she didn’t complete thinking she wouldn’t tell me and Kinshasha Monique her parents,” Sullivan wrote in the post. “This is not speculation, it has been already proven by the school district!! I’m just thankful that we have raised our child in a manner in which she will speak up when she is uncomfortable or feeling scared.”
Sullivan said he was enraged and upset about what happened to his daughter.
“She goes to school to make good grades, not be bothered by her teacher,” he said. “We want justice for our daughter.”
Sullivan said the teacher had reportedly started the “grooming process” by flirting with his daughter in class, offering to bring her tacos at one point before giving her the note.
“I hope that he gets fired and gets his license revoked, and I hope that the DA has enough evidence to prosecute him,” Sullivan said. “Protect your kids because you never know.
Be honest and open with them so they can come to you and have a conversa- tion with you if something happens.”
The incident is under investigation and will be handled according to district policy pending the outcome of the investigation, the Laurel School District reported in a written response to request for information.
“Student safety and security is our number one priority,” the district wrote in the news release. “While we cannot speak to specifics concerning personnel matters, actions not indicative of the care and respect we expect from our employees are taken seriously.”
School district officials could not comment on the teacher’s current employment status. Federal law (the Family Education and Privacy Act) “restricts the disclosure of information from student records or personnel records,” so the school also cannot comment on the status of the investigation.
If there is evidence of inappropriate behavior, the district’s Title IX coordinator handles formal complaints of discrimination or sexual harassment, according to the district policy.
If an incident is deemed an emergency situation, the school can remove the alleged perpetrator from a classroom or activity after conducting a safety-and- risk analysis, and if the accused is an employee, he or she can be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. After the Title IX coordinator completes the investigation, the evidence gathered by the district is handed over to local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.