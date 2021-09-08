The ink on a suspect’s leg led to the arrest of a couple who are being charged in a pair of burglaries in the Powers Community.
Gregory Bond, 38, was charged with burglary of a non-dwelling and Brittany Chandler, 34, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. The big break in the case was the bow tattoos on the backs of her thighs from surveillance video. When the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Leader-Call posted Facebook images from the residence on Reid Road, the tat-based tips came pouring in to the JCSD.
Once Chandler was identified, it was easy to establish her boyfriend Bond as a suspect, investigators said. The couple is accused of stealing items such as a cedar chest, a desk and a mirror from an outbuilding at the residence on Reid Road, Investigator Reuben Bishop said. More charges could be filed in the case because of other items that are missing from a previous break-in, he said.
Bond and Chandler were being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility awaiting their initial appearance on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.