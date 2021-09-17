A Petal man housed at the Forrest County Adult Detention Facility died Wednesday evening, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Jetson L. Shows, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell during a visual safety and security check around 11:30 p.m. The CO immediately summoned assistance from on-duty medical staff, but when staff arrived found him to be beyond resuscitative measures, FCSO reported.
Shows was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m. with a Forrest County deputy coroner assisting at the scene. The FCSO began conducting an investigation into Shows’ death. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also conducting an investigation of his death. He was sent to the Forrest County Medical Examiner for autopsy.
Shows was booked at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 2 after being arrested and charged by FCSO for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shows told medical staff two days later that he was addicted to heroin and methamphetamine and experiencing withdrawal symptoms, FCSO reported. He was placed on detoxification protocol and in an isolation cell so they could monitor his progress while he was being treated.
Shows completed the recommended detoxification protocol Sept. 9 but continued to remain in isolation in order to continue to monitor his recovery.
The death remains under investigation.
