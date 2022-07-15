Jones Countians will be paying a little less to cover costs of county employees’ health insurance plans this fiscal year.
The county will pay $276,853 for Blue Cross/Blue Shield coverage of the 470 people on the plan — 344 of whom are employees. That’s a 3-percent reduction of the company’s rates from last year, Jamie Taylor with Clayton Johnson Insurance told the Board of Supervisors at their most recent meeting. Premiums will go down to $662 per month from $682. The county also had a proposal from United Healthcare that was $609 per month, but considering the co-pays, deductibles and other factors, supervisors voted unanimously to stick with Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
“Competition gets rates down,” Taylor said.
She told the board she was “99 percent certain” that a high-profile conflict between University Of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and Blue Cross/Blue Shield would be resolved and the company would be paying for care at that facility.
This is the county’s third consecutive year with Blue Cross/Blue Shield after having gone with United before.
“Looks to me like we have stability with Blue Cross/Blue Shield,” board President Johnny Burnett said. “This is a great proposal.”
Last fiscal year, four employees had “major claims” of $100,000-plus, but the majority stayed below $5,000, Taylor said. The people on the county’s coverage plan does include 79 diabetics, she said, adding that the company will offer health fairs and education to “help manage that and work to get that number down.”
The insurance talk also led to a discussion about Miss. House Bill 843, which allows county and municipal employees 65 or older to opt for Medicare in lieu of any employer-offered plan.
That would save money for the county by reducing the number of people covered and by removing higher-risk employees from the pool of people covered, Burnett said.
Board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said there was “no question it could help with costs.” But there is some question about the law itself and whether it violates federal law, she said.
“I’m not comfortable recommending it to the board yet,” Ashley said.
