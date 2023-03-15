The International Robotics Competition will take place Friday and Saturday at the Magnolia Center on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel.
The event is free to attend and will begin at 9 a.m. and end at approximately 6 p.m. No open-toed shoes will be allowed.
Thirty-one high schools from the United States and Mexico will compete in the event. Students began designing, building and coding their competitive robots the first weekend of January and, after only a handful of weeks, will now bring them to the competition floor for a chance at the FIRST World Championship in Houston in April.
Mississippi teams scheduled to compete are from Gulfport High School, Warren Central HS, Choctaw Central HS, Picayune HS, St. Patrick Catholic School, Petal HS, West Harrison HS, Our Lady Academy and the BRAINSTEM-Jackson Community team. In all, teams from Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, as well as Mexican teams from Saltillo COA and Pesqueria, will compete.
The event is sponsored by Mississippi Power and NASA. Locally, Jones College and Central Creativity are supporters,
Participants in the competition are eligible for more than $80 million in nationwide scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.