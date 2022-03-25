In pursuit of the best burger in the Free State of Jones
At the Laurel Leader-Call office, the staff loves to eat.
And not only eat, but sample the local flavors available in our home town. One of the classics and ideal meals is a burger. Our staff has curated, tested and tried some of Jones County’s favorite diners, drive-ins and dives to tell you which burger will fill whatever craving you’re having that day. Kamron Johnson, Maggie Cooper, Courtney Foster and Lakyn Prince bring you the best bites from burger joints.
Ranking the
best burgers
1. Garcia’s Donuts - King Ranch
2. Barry’s Burgers - Mustang Burger
3. Mak’s - Dressed Cheeseburger
4. Hole in The Wall Food Joint - Build a Burger
5. PDI - Hellfighter
6. David’s Grocery - Dressed Cheeseburger
7. Dragon the Wagon - Big Debbie
8. Walker’s Dairy Bar - Dressed Regular
9. Gitano Grill - Floyd Burger
10. Holloways - Dressed Cheeseburger
11.The Humble Place - Dressed Cheeseburger
They’ve painstakingly reviewed local eats from the atmosphere, to taste, presentation and service to find the best burger around.
While this contest was extremely close, at the end of the day, there had to be some winners. We debated and calculated scores for days before concluding with these results.
The King Ranch Burger at Garcia Donuts is this month’s winner, and rightfully so. They say you eat with your eyes, and this burger’s appearance is not one to leave you disappointed. Between the toasted sourdough buns, the beef patty is seasoned and cooked to perfection. The addition of crispy bacon, fried onion rings and a crunchy cheese crouton with a hint of barbecue sauce creates the perfect bite every time.
Barry’s Burgers may be a new joint in Jones County, but don’t let that fool you! The Mustang Burger is definitely worth checking out. This double-decker cheeseburger is deliciously prepared, with two juicy beef patties, two slices of cheese, crispy bacon and dill pickles combined with just the right amount of barbecue sauce. This burger will satisfy any hunger one may have.
If you have ever traveled to Eastabuchie, then you know one of the greatest gems is Mak’s. While it does not offer a specialty burger, the dressed cheeseburger is a specialty in itself. This cheeseburger survived the 30-minute drive back to the office and still had us wanting more.
We hope this column will be able to showcase all the great food that our home town has to offer. Be sure to check out next month as we rank the best tacos in the Free State of Jones
