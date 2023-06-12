New info, questions arise during doc’s interview with Stringer, Gardner
PHILADELPHIA — The fatal injuries to 6-month-old Rosalee happened after she ingested her bottle, Dr. Scott Benton testified on Monday morning, the second week of the capital murder trial of her mother Brooke Stringer and boyfriend Brandon Gardner.
Jurors in Neshoba County heard the professor of pediatrics’ interviews with each of them separately on the morning after Rosalee was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Just as in previous interviews with investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Jones County District Attorney’s Office, Stringer sounded as if she may be implicating her boyfriend of four months, who was not the baby’s biological father.
“It doesn’t add up,” Stringer says during her interview with Benton. She then reiterated what Dr. Danielle Blakeney at South Central Regional Medical Center said about the injury being too serious to be caused by a fall from the floor and bumping her head on a nightstand. The autopsy and other tests backed up that initial assessment, Benton testified.
“A child on a pallet on the floor is incapable of moving with enough force to cause fatal injuries,” he said. “It’s not possible.”
An injury that occurred to Rosalee at her daycare on Oct. 2 was “unrelated” to the injury that caused a brain injury that led to her being transferred from SCRMC to UMMC on Oct. 26, 2019, he testified, adding that the daycare injury was “trivial.”
Stringer has said all along that she put Rosalee on a pallet beside the bed and gave her a bottle, then got in the shower. It was a short time later that Gardner entered the bedroom in search of his phone, roused Rosalee and said he heard a “thud” that he assumed was the baby bumping her head.
With Stringer’s attorney Jansen Owen sitting between him and his co-defendant, Gardner seemed to squirm in his seat again as Stringer asked pointed questions of Benton during the doctor’s interview with her at UMMC.
“Will you be able to see what caused this traumatic injury?” she asked. “I really want to know.”
She asked, “If he held her down ... hard, for a couple of seconds, could it happen?”
Benton said it could, then asked if Gardner had ever gotten rough with her or Rosalee. Stringer said no.
Benton said he doesn’t like to guess without gathering all of the information possible. That was the reason he asked about her medical history and her family medical history, to rule out genetic or other factors that could have contributed to her condition. Stringer was not sure of the medical history of the baby’s biological father, Alex Hentze, who was a German exchange student at Northeast Jones.
“The purpose is to exclude medically probable explanations,” Benton told prosecutor Kristen Martin.
Stringer described her mother as “a drughead” and said she and Rosalee had been living with her father, but were at Gardner’s house for about a week because her dad was sick. Her parents are divorced and Gardner was raised by his grandparents because his parents are addicts, too, she told the doctor.
Gardner told Benton the same version of events he has in previous interviews, saying that he heard Rosalee moving then heard a thud. He did offer information that hadn’t been introduced previously — that he saw a new bruise on Rosalee’s face a couple of days before they wound up in the hospital.
“I asked Brooke about it,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I mentioned it when we were at Mi Casita.”
He went on to say that he “never” hurt Rosalee, “and if I had dropped her, I’d tell y’all.”
Asked if the previous injury at daycare could have been exacerbated by a new injury, Benton said there’s “no correlation” between the two injuries.
“There’s no connection between a minor bruise to the cheek and a severe acceleration-deceleration injury,” he said, referring to what is commonly called “shaken-baby syndrome.”
Near the end of his examination, Benton said, “Ultimate conclusion, abusive head trauma” and “excluded self-injury” … Gardner and Stringer were the only ones in house with Rosalee.
“Can you exclude either?” Martin asked.
“No,” Benton said.
Defense attorney Tangi Carter began cross-examining Benton at about 1:30 Monday afternoon.
