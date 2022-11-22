10 drug court participants jailed for violating terms of program
Jones County Drug Court participants are accountable for their actions — and inaction — when it comes to the requirements of the program. That point was hammered home to 10 of them who weren’t doing everything they are supposed to.
Ten drug court participants spent the weekend in jail for violating the terms of the program.
They were “consistently failing to do their community service requirements, which is part of their drug court program, even after being warned,” said Jones County Drug Court Coordinator Consuelo Walley. “So, it was time to send a message.”
Those arrested, whose photos are in For the Record on Page A12, on Friday and released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Sunday evening include:
• Keith Arrington, 22
• Cody Barefoot, 37
• Joe Baucum, 61
• Dalton Blue, 23
• Bobby Louge, 22
• Jimmy Myers, 29
• Paul Simmons, 60
• Sarah Thigpen, 24
• Jennifer Wilson, 32
• Robert Loper, 57 (arrested Monday)
Participants in the program have to meet all sorts of strict requirements, including routine and random drug-testing and regular meetings. They also have to participate in the Jones County Circuit Court’s community service program as part of the three- to five-year program that ultimately leads to getting their felony charges expunged. All were facing drug or non-violent drug-related charges, such as a burglary to get money for drugs to support an addiction.
